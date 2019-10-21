A PAEDOPHILE headteacher has admitted making dozens of images of child sexual abuse – and possessing two of extreme animal abuse.

Daniel Chapman, 31, the suspended principal of Hilltop Infant School in Wickford, has admitted 12 counts including making indecent images of children, possessing images of extreme pornography and publishing indecent articles on messenger sites.

None involved any children at the school.

Chapman had previously denied nine offences in June this year and was due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

However he changed his plea at court and admitted a dozen offences.

He remained emotionless in the dock, dressed in a navy suit and speaking only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

The 12 charges include six for making indecent images of children on August 8 last year and May 20 this year, two of which were category A, the most serious.

There were three charges for publishing obscene articles on the messenger apps Kik and WhatsApp, dating between September last year and May this year.

Chapman also admitted one count of possessing an indecent image of two children aged eight and ten-years-old, discovered on May 20 this year.

Chapman, of Meadgate, Chelmsford, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on November 20.

After his arrest the school sent a letter to parents.

It stated: “The safety and wellbeing of pupils is of paramount importance and we take our safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously. There is no suggestion that at any time our pupils were unsafe.”