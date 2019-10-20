POLICE have closed a road following a crash in Witham.
Spinks Lane, near Maltings Academy and the leisure centre, has been closed.
The air ambulance and land ambulances are at the scene.
The incident happened at about 1pm and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
It is believed to have involved a Ford Fiesta and a motorbike.
On scene for a serious collision in #Witham #spinkslane cross roads with the #B1389. Road closed in all four directions. Please avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/2J9Vu0Pi1l— SC Joe Pearson (@SCJPearson) October 20, 2019