Boris Johnson is facing a knife-edge Commons vote on his Brexit deal as Parliament meets on a weekend for the first time in 37 years.

The Prime Minister appealed to MPs from across the political spectrum to back his agreement with Brussels and end a “painful chapter” as the October 31 deadline for withdrawal looms.

Meanwhile, thousands of second referendum supporters are marching on Parliament asking for a vote on the deal.

Here’s the latest:

1.30pm

Pro-Brexit protesters are gathering in Parliament Square.

(Yui Mok/PA)

1.23pm

The People’s Vote protesters are near Westminster now as the debate in the Commons continues.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police officers monitor the protesters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

1.15pm

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said Boris Johnson’s deal is bad for Scotland and that the SNP will vote against it.

Mr Blackford said: “Scotland has been totally and utterly shafted by this Prime Minister and this Tory Government.”

❗️ "Northern Ireland 13, Scotland 0. That's the number of references in Boris Johnson's statement – not one reference to Scotland." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland has been betrayed by this Tory government who haven't even considered giving Scotland a fair deal. #SuperSaturday #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/AXSKUCWEMk — The SNP (@theSNP) October 19, 2019

He added: “Mr Speaker, the Scottish National Party categorically reject this appalling Brexit deal and we will vote it down today.

“Not only would this deal be devastating for Scotland, dragging us out of the European Union and the single market and the customs union, against our will, it is clear that a right-wing Brexiteer has been assured by senior Tory Government ministers that backing this deal could lead to a no-deal crash out if trade talks fail next year.

“Mr Speaker, anyone tempted to vote for this deal needs to be warned that this is a blank cheque to the vote leave campaign who are now running the Tory Government to crash all of us out of the European Union on a no-deal basis at the end of transition next year.”

Mr Blackford continued: “The Prime Minister’s deal isn’t a deal at all, it’s the gateway to a no-deal Brexit.”

1.12pm

Around 50 pro-Catalonian independence protesters, many of whom wore the flag over their shoulders, joined in the anti-Brexit march shouting “shame on Spain”.

Catalan Marc Pujol, 40, who has worked in London in IT for the last 13 years, said he thought the EU had been a restraining force on the Spanish authorities.

He said: “Catalan society has been traditionally very pro-European, there is a strong sentiment for Europe but in the last few years they feel let down.”

Mr Pujol said that he hoped that the UK could remain in the EU as a “critical voice”.

1.05pm

Moving amendment (a) in his name, Sir Oliver Letwin said while he supports the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, his amendment would prevent an unintended no-deal Brexit.

He added: “The Prime Minister has a strategy, I fully accept that, and I accept that it is rational in its own terms. Is it that he wants to be able to say to any waverers ‘it’s my deal or no-deal. Vote for the implementing legislation or we crash out’.

Sir Oliver Letwin moving his amendment (House of Commons/PA)

“Now I understand that strategy but we can’t be sure that such a threat from the Prime Minister would work.”

He added: “I, despite my support for the Prime Minister’s deal, do not believe that it’s responsible to put the nation at risk by making that threat.

“So I’m moving this amendment to ensure that whichever way any future votes may go, today, or next week, or the week after, we can be secure in the knowledge that the UK will have requested an extension tonight, which if granted can be used if and to the extent necessary, and only the extent necessary, to prevent a no-deal exit.”

1.03pm

Sir Keir said: “Some colleagues are tempted to vote for the deal because they believe it prevents or removes the possibility of crashing out on WTO terms. It does not.

“Under the previous deal, if the future relationship was not ready by the end of transition, the backstop kicked in. That prevented WTO terms. That has gone. This is a trap door to no-deal.”

He added: “The decision on extending transition under this deal needs to be taken by the end of July next year. That’s eight months away.

“It is very hard, very hard to see how any Government could negotiate a completed future relationship within such a short time frame.”

12.57pm

Sir Patrick Stewart and Stephen McGann have joined protesters on the People’s Vote march.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

12.51pm

The People’s Vote march for a Final Say on Britain’s departure from the EU has set off towards Westminster, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Sir Patrick Stewart among the marchers.

And we're off! Thousands of people from all corners of our country, all ages and backgrounds, making sure our message is heard loud and clear – give the people the #FinalSay on Brexit. @peoplesvote_uk #PeoplesVoteMarch 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/tKyeQZKFBO — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 19, 2019

Good to see the #PeoplesVoteMarch to be led by OFOC activists and @SirPatStew and the @MayorofLondon pic.twitter.com/EcKOnEVhwU — Our Future, Our Choice (@OFOCBrexit) October 19, 2019

So sorry we can’t join you on the #PeoplesVoteMarch! Thanks to all marching today – we are making the same argument in the @HouseofCommons right now.#StopBrexit #FBPE https://t.co/CZrmBejmMJ — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) October 19, 2019

12.44pm

Sir Keir said: “The words about alignment are all but gone. A deliberate decision has been taken to take out the aspiration of as close as possible trading relationship and a deliberate decision has been taken to take out all the words about alignment.

“That is not an accident, that is not a typo, that is a deeply political decision that tells you everything about the direction of travel under this deal.”

Referring to the removal of the backstop, he added: “It means that the starting point for the next stage is a baseline FTA (free trade agreement) with no safety net for workplace rights, consumer rights and environmental standards.”

He went on: “It’s obvious where this ends. It either ends with an FTA which significantly weakens rights, standards and protections or it ends in no deal and WTO terms at the end of the transition.”

12.42pm

Watch: Anti-Brexit march – Giant puppets of PM and Dominic Cummings paraded through London

12.40pm

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said: “There’s been a lot of attention on how the deal operates in Northern Ireland, and rightly so, but that shouldn’t be allowed to mask the political project that is driving this deal.”

Sir Keir added: “So it’s clear what this deal does, it rips up our close trading relationship with the EU and the price will be paid in damage to our economy and in job losses.

“And anyone doubting this should look at the words stripped out of the deal put forward by the previous prime minister, put the texts side by side and ask some difficult questions.

(House of Commons/PA)

“Paragraph 19 used to read this: ‘The parties envisage having a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible with a view to facilitating the ease of legitimate trade.’

“Those words, as close as possible, have been stripped out, why? Now it said we want as close as possible, now it said there’s all sorts of assurances.

“But between the text as it was under the previous prime minister, and the text we have before us today, the words that we want a trading relationship on goods that’s as close as possible, those words have been taken out and that’s not an accident.”

12.38pm

Independent MP Ed Vaizey, who was one of 21 Tory MPs who had the whip removed after voting to try to block a no-deal Brexit in September, asked the Brexit Secretary to confirm what will happen if the Letwin amendment passes.

The Wantage MP asked: “Can he just answer me yes or no on this? If the Letwin amendment passes and the Bill comes in next week and it passes by October 31 we leave on October 31, yes or no?

“If the Letwin amendment doesn’t pass and the Bill comes through next week and it doesn’t pass by October 31, we leave with no deal, yes or no?”

Responding Mr Barclay said: “What is yes is to proceed we need to pass section 13 (to allow a meaningful vote). That is an argument he and many others have repeatedly raised. That is why it is important we defeat this amendment to deliver that and avoid any further delay.”

Independent MP Nick Boles, who quit the Conservative Party in April over the Government’s Brexit stance, intervened to say: “If the Letwin amendment passes and the Government brings forward the Bill at the start of next week, and that Bill passes before October 31, we will leave on October 31 without a delay.”

The Grantham and Stamford MP added that if pro-Brexit MPs then decide they “prefer the idea of a no-deal Brexit and the Bill fails we will leave on October with no deal”.

12.35pm

Brexit supporters have taken to the streets in Manchester. The “march for democracy”’ takes place near Manchester Cathedral, organised by Leavers of Greater Manchester.

A couple of hundred on the March will be holding a rally later in the city. pic.twitter.com/ArNhRcWZ10 — Patrick Hurst (@paddyhurst) October 19, 2019

12.31pm

Pro- and anti-Brexit protesters are gathering in London as the debate continues. Huge crowds gathered on Old Park Lane for the anti-Brexit Let Us Be Heard march which was heading to Parliament Square.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pro Brexit supporters are protesting outside parliament.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

12.25pm

Tory MP Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford) said: “The aim of Amendment A is clear. The emperor has no clothes. It is to stop us leaving the European Union at any cost.

“The ERG met this morning. And normally our meetings are private. But under the circumstances there are three things I thought I should share with the House.

“One, the officers overwhelmingly recommended backing the Prime Minister’s deal. The ERG overwhelmingly recommended the same, and no member of the ERG spoke against it.

“Thirdly, and most importantly, we agreed that if you vote for the deal, you vote for the Bill. And if the deal is passed today, we will faithfully vote the Bill through to the end, so we can leave the European Union. You have our word.”

12.22pm

Watch: Stephen Barclay asks Sir Oliver Letwin to withdraw amendment to Brexit deal

12.18pm

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said: “Unionist in Strangford at this moment in time is a second class citizen in comparison to Unionist in north east Cambridgeshire.

“Can the minister tell me how the Unionist people of Northern Ireland those, and my children and grandchildren, and their birthright, will be secondary to a Unionist across anywhere else in the United Kingdom?

Stephen Barclay (House of Commons/PA)

“Does he not understand the angst and the fear and the annoyance that we have in Northern Ireland as Unionists?”

He said Unionists in Northern Ireland have been “treated as second class citizens, and our opinion, I say, means nothing.”

Mr Barclay said the Prime Minister had tried to ensure Northern Ireland remains part of the United Kingdom customs union, which will help Northern Irish citizens benefit from the “great trade deals” the UK will negotiate.

12.12pm

Independent former Tory Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield) said: “I wish the Government would just listen a little bit, because I think it would find there’s much more common ground on this than it has ever been prepared to acknowledge.

Dominic Grieve arriving at the Houses of Parliament earlier (Jacob King/PA)

“Instead of which it continues to give the impression that it just wants to drive a coach and horses through the rights of this House to do proper scrutiny.”

12.10pm

Labour MP Caroline Flint (Don Valley) has criticised sponsors of both the Benn Act and the Letwin amendment for wanting to delay Brexit.

Ms Flint said: “Does the right honourable gentleman agree with me that this is a panic measure by the right honourable member for Dorset West (Sir Oliver Letwin) to secure his amendment today.

Well done @CarolineFlintMP for speaking up for people up and down our Country. The elite playing games with our democracy at the expense of the people is so deeply shameful #letwinamendment https://t.co/ugB27zZFyg — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) October 19, 2019

“It is because they had no idea or confidence that a deal would be before us today which would allow those in this House who want to secure a deal so we can move on and leave the European Union by 31 October would happen.

“As a result, by today’s measures, in voting for the amendment by the right honourable member for Dorset West, we will be forced, even if a deal is approved, to seek an extension to January 31, underlying that the sponsors of the Benn Act had only one motivation, and that was to delay Brexit and stop it.”

12.06pm

Labour has confirmed that the party will back the Letwin amendment in the Commons.

12.03pm

Tory MP Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland select committee, said he believed the Prime Minister’s deal “accords with the Good Friday Agreement”.

IMHO that was @BorisJohnson most professional and convincing performance in the Commons I’ve heard from him. He listened to the House and responded with seriousness and respect. I will be voting for his Deal and against any amendments. The PM has earned my respect and trust — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) October 19, 2019

He added: “I think it presages a new golden age for relationships north, south of the border which is to be welcomed.

“And I congratulate the Government on adopting the stance of consent rather than veto that presents modern island of Ireland politics today.”

12.01pm

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds asked whether the Government’s support for a majority vote at Stormont on Northern Ireland’s consent to its customs arrangements in the future meant the end of vetoes in the Assembly.

(House of Commons/PA)

He added: “Can we now take it that the policy of the Government is to do away with vetoes, for instance, about getting the Assembly up and running? Four out of the five parties in Northern Ireland want it up and running?”

Responding, Mr Barclay said: “This is about a reserved matter that applies to our international agreements as a United Kingdom and not the powers that sit with the Assembly within the Good Friday agreement. And that is why there wasn’t a willingness to give one community a power of veto over the other.”

Mr Dodds rejected this assessment, adding: “It is simply not true to say that agriculture and manufactured goods and so on are reserved matters. These are matters devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly. This is just not correct. Please do not use that argument.”

11.56am

Meanwhile, Morris dancers are taking part in an anti-Brexit Let Us Be Heard march on Old Park Lane and are heading to Parliament Square in London.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

11.51am

Some Labour politicians took exception after Mr Barclay made reference to former Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam in his statement on the deal.

Stephen Barclay loses House with tasteless reference to Mo Mowlam being ‘one of us’ — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) October 19, 2019

I knew Mo & she would not have welcomed the Brexit Secretary’s co-option of her good name for his own grubby little partisan purposes https://t.co/GYuui2fXos — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) October 19, 2019

Deeply offensive of the Brexit Sec to use the memory of Mo Mowlem in the chamber to urge us to vote to leave the EU. Mo was a passionate European who believed it was in all our interests to stick together. She would never have stopped fighting for us to #Remain #PeoplesVote 🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) October 19, 2019

11.48am

MPs will end up having a “meaningless” vote if an amendment which could delay Brexit is approved, the Government has said.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay urged Independent former minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withdraw his proposal, which would withhold approval for Boris Johnson’s deal unless and until legislation implementing it is passed.

Sir Oliver Letwin listens as Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay delivers a statement (House of Commons/PA)

It is designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit taking place on October 31 and provide the required time for all the necessary processes to be completed to approve the agreement.

Opening the debate on a Government motion asking MPs to approve its deal with the EU, Mr Barclay said: “This House called for a meaningful vote yet today some who champion that now suggest it should delay longer still.

“I respect the intention of (Sir Oliver), who is someone who has supported the vote three times and has indicated his support today, but his amendment would render today’s vote meaningless. It’d cause further delay when our constituents and our businesses want an end to uncertainty and are calling for us to get this done.

“The public will be appalled by pointless further delay. We need to get Brexit done by October 31 so the country can move forward and I ask (Sir Oliver), in that spirit, to withdraw his amendment.”

11.38am

Crossbench peer Lord Judge warned the Lords politicians need to be careful not to pave the way for “authoritarianism” by losing the public’s confidence.

He said lessons from history are “chilling”, and said parties on the right or left may take advantage of a lack of faith in public institutions.

Tory peer Lord Baker of Dorking paid tribute to Boris Johnson and said he had done well to get a deal which avoids a land border on the island of Ireland.

He said: “We’ve seen the remarkable transformation of the Prime Minister from being a bit of a buffoon to being a bit of a statesman.”

The Lord Bishop of Leeds, however, said: “We have been told lies, and there has been gross misrepresentation, including from the current Prime Minister when he was a journalist, on Brussels. And these, propagated through the media, have been allowed to go on.

“They have formed the way we see and understand Europe and ourselves and our role. And that raises a question about trust.”

11.30am

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said that his party believes that the Prime Minister will not be able to pass his Brexit deal.

“Our calculations are that he probably just fails if he’s allowed to even have a vote on his motion. We think the Letwin Amendment will probably just pass.”

We will still be handcuffed to the European Union. Only a Clean-Break Brexit will allow us to govern our own tax policy pic.twitter.com/gYLwvb7KAo — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) October 19, 2019

He continued: “The Letwin Amendment is a spoiler. It will force Boris to request an extension and the question then is what happens with the potential for a second referendum.

“I don’t think Westminster has any idea how cross and angry the public will be.”

Asked how his party feels about Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, he said: “We don’t like the deal, we can understand why people are tempted to put party before country.

“This deal is full of traps and pitfalls, essentially we are not taking back control. Financially it’s an absolute disaster, these chickens will come home to roost in a few months.”

11.24am

As the debate continues, protesters are pushing floats depicting Boris Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings outside the Houses of Parliament.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

11.21am

Former Tory MP and Ukip defector Douglas Carswell said of the Letwin Amendment: “I think this is a last desperate throw of the dice by Brexit-blocking MPs. They demanded that Boris reach a deal and made delivering on Brexit contingent on that.

“He did it within 90 days. They demanded that there be a meaningful vote, he is on the cusp of achieving that. These are desperate measures by desperate people.”

He welcomed Boris Johnson’s deal adding it contained ”everything that people like me have spent the last 20 year campaigning for”.

11.18am

Pictures posted to Twitter appeared to show troubled MP Jared O’Mara on a train to London, prompting speculation he may be intending to vote on the Prime Minister’s deal.

Mr O’Mara has missed a number of key votes on Brexit since announcing he would resign from the Commons after personal problems.

If the vote is as tight as has been predicted, Mr O’Mara’s vote could be crucial in deciding whether or not Boris Johnson’s deal passes.

Constituents in Sheffield Hallam had expressed concerns on social media that the future of the UK could be decided in Mr O’Mara’s absence.

11.14am

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will not back “this sellout deal”

11.10am

Outside the chamber, ex Labour MP John Mann said he did not think that the Prime Minister’s deal would pass today: “I don’t think its going to be voted on, I suspect the Letwin amendment will squeeze through.

“Ironically I think it may end up helping Boris Johnson,” the member for Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire said.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“If Labour votes against the second reading that is a very clear message that Labour are trying to stop Brexit.”

Asked how he thought the public would react against such a decision, he said the outcome would be “catastrophic”, adding that “voters will walk”.

Mr Mann, who will formally become Lord Mann next week, said that he thought Mr Johnson’s deal was “virtually identical” to the one brought by Theresa May.

11.08am

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “What we are focused on is winning a vote on the deal.

Let's come together and get Brexit done 🇬🇧 #GetBrexitDone pic.twitter.com/PC1UNo0E6W — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 19, 2019

“If Parliament approves the Prime Minister’s deal today then we can get on with introducing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at the start of next week and leaving the EU on October 31.”

11.05am

It is understood from Government sources that if the Letwin amendment passes, Tory MPs will essentially abstain on the final vote and the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be introduced next week.

Sources said if the Letwin amendment was passed it would make the so-called meaningful vote a “meaningless vote”.

11.03am

Labour MP Angela Eagle said the Prime Minister recently told the DUP conference he would not support a deal that “puts a border down the Irish Sea”.

She added: “So can the Prime Minister tell this House why on earth anyone in the country, let alone anyone in this place, will believe a reassurance he ever gives ever again?”

PM breaks his word so regularly that it’s impossible to believe any reassurance he utters #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/YqHUAb0I5w — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) October 19, 2019

Mr Johnson replied: “I’m afraid that the right honourable lady is simply wrong. There will be no border down the Irish Sea,” adding: “There will be some customs checks, yes, but of course, what we are trying to do is… but there will be no tariffs, there will be a single united customs union between all four nations of the UK.”

Labour’s Rachael Maskell asked how the deal complied with the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Johnson said: “The deal is in perfect conformity with the Good Friday Agreement and it is open to the people of the Northern Ireland to vary the arrangements that I decided described if they so choose.”

11.01am

Chair of the Exiting the European Union Committee and Labour MP Hilary Benn said: “This agreement will maintain friction-free access to this European market to Northern Ireland, can the Prime Minister therefore explain why he is so determined to deny that exact same benefit to the rest of the United Kingdom.

“Because I say to him that if he presses on with that path, he will not heal the rift to which he referred a moment ago, he will only serve to widen it further.”

(House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson replied: “Mr Speaker, the right honourable gentleman whom I have a high regard is, I think, one of those who believes we should delay further, I don’t believe that, I think we should come out as one UK, and I think there’s a very important difference between Northern Ireland and the other constituent parts of the UK, and that’s evident in the Good Friday Agreement, it’s evident in the need to treat that particular land border with a great deal of respect.”

Brexiteer and Conservative MP Bill Cash (Stone) said: “Will my right honourable friend personally guarantee that in the bill, the Withdrawal Bill, there will be a guarantee to protect in practice our parliamentary sovereignty.

“And furthermore, that in relation to the Withdrawal Agreement that there will be provision to protect the United Kingdom from any harmful matters relating to our vital national interests under a parliamentary system which will guarantee that this House will decide if there are any situations where we need to prevent EU laws from being harmful to those vital interesting during the course of the future arrangements that are being put in place.”

Mr Johnson replied: “He raises a particular, an important, point, about our ability to protect this country from injurious or vexatious legislation coming from the EU from the period from the IP, and I can certainly give him the assurance that we will have protection.”

10.55am

The Brexit deal has been branded “inferior” to that already rejected by MPs by Labour in the Lords.

Baroness Smith of Basildon, Labour’s leader in the Upper House, said the deal was “unsatisfactory” and failed to unite a bitterly divided country.

Lady Smith warned everyone was losing patience and an extension would only work if the Prime Minister was willing to compromise or to seek a public mandate.

With the Commons vote on the deal poised on a knife edge, she said the Tories’ “incompetent” handling of Brexit meant that if the deal was again rejected the “real choice” should be put to the public.

10.52am

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tweeted her verdict on the Prime Minister’s statement.

Johnson has broken virtually every past promise he has made on Brexit. How anyone could believe promises he makes now on workers’ rights or anything else is beyond me. ‘Caveat emptor’ should be the words ringing in ears of any Labour MP thinking of backing this deal. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 19, 2019

10.50am

Thousands of people are gathering in central London to call for a vote on the deal.

The People’s Vote march for a Final Say on Britain’s departure from the EU will head to Westminster as MPs debate the new deal in the House of Commons.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The march, due to start at midday, will start on Park Lane, heading through central London to Parliament Square, where protesters will hear speeches from politicians and celebrities who support a confirmatory vote.

Meanwhile, pro-Brexit protesters also gathered outside Parliament as MPs started debating the Brexit deal.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

10.45am

Watch: Boris Johnson urges MPs to “come together” and back his Brexit deal

10.41am

Independent MP and former chancellor Philip Hammond (Runnymede and Weybridge) said: “Mr Speaker, before I decide whether to jump on the Prime Minister’s bus, I’d like to be just a little clearer about the destination.

“I’d like to be reassured that it remains the deep hand special partnership with the European Union that we promised the people in our 2017 election manifesto.

(House of Commons/PA)

“And in the absence of the UK wide backstop which has now gone from the package, the best way to give us that reassurance is to ensure a proper role for Parliament in the process in the future negotiations.

“So could the Prime Minister today make a commitment to accept what are known as the Nandy/Snell amendments which the previous government agreed would prevail.”

Mr Johnson replied: “Mr Speaker, I can certainly give that commitment.”

10.39am

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds told the Commons: “Weariness in this House over Brexit should not be an excuse for weakness on Brexit or weakness on the union.”

Mr Dodds said there must be “Brexit for the whole of the United Kingdom”, leaving the single market and customs union as one.

Weariness should not be an excuse for weakness on Brexit or weakness on the Union. pic.twitter.com/5lWwWloy3A — Nigel Dodds (@NigelDoddsDUP) October 19, 2019

He said: “This deal puts Northern Ireland, yes, in the UK customs union but applies de facto all the European customs union code – yes it does, read the detail.”

Mr Dodds raised concerns over Northern Ireland’s involvement in the VAT regime and the single market “without any consent up front” before claiming: “It drives a coach and horses through the Belfast Agreement by altering the cross-community consent mechanism.”

Mr Dodds then alluded to previous warnings from Mr Johnson about how no British PM could agree to such terms, adding: “Will he now abide by that and please reconsider the fact that we must leave as one nation together?”

10.37am

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: “The Prime Minister’s deal removes protections on workers’ rights, it puts a border down the Irish Sea and according to the Government’s own analysis will damage our economy on a scale greater than the financial crash.

“Today hundreds of thousands of people will be outside demanding a final say in a People’s Vote. Isn’t the truth that the reason the Prime Minister refuses their calls is because he knows that if given the option the people will reject this bad deal and choose to remain in the EU.”

(House of Commons/PA)

Tory David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden) said: “The Prime Minister has done what they said was impossible two weeks ago and got the EU to reopen and change their negotiating position.

“Does he agree with me that during the referendum this Parliament effectively made a promise to the British people to deliver on their decision and today is the day to deliver on that promise.”

(House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson replied: “I do believe this excellent deal dispels the doubts of many people about what this country could achieve and indeed will achieve in the future.”

10.35am

Responding to Mr Blackford, the Prime Minister said: “I must say that I think he’s being a little bit… churlish in his response because after all I didn’t mention England and I didn’t mention Wales.

“The reason of course that Northern Ireland is a particular subject of discussion, it is a legitimate point, is that there are particular circumstances in Northern Ireland at the border which deserve particular respect and sensitivity and that is what they have received.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said he would back the Prime Minister’s deal and urged him to ask independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin to withdraw his amendment.

Sir Oliver Letwin (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Duncan Smith added: “Would he please come to the despatch box and ask the member for West Dorset (Sir Oliver) to please now, recognising we need to have a meaningful vote, to withdraw his amendment and give the British people what they are dying for, is a decision on Brexit.”

Responding, the Prime Minister said: “I do think that this is a momentous occasion for our country and for our Parliament and it would be a great shame if the opportunity to have a meaningful vote, which is I believe this House… can vote to do, were to be taken away from us.

“I just say that with the greatest respect to my right honourable friend (Sir Oliver) who I think is actuated by the best possible intentions.”

10.32am

Father of the House and former Conservative MP Ken Clarke said: “So would he (Boris Johnson) reassure me, as I assure him I will vote for his deal once we have given legislative effect to it, that when he goes on to negotiate the eventual long-term arrangements, he will seek a solution where we have the same completely open access across the Channel, across the Irish border, to trade and investment in both directions with the European Union that we have now, even if we have to sacrifice the political benefits we have hitherto enjoyed from membership of the Union.”

(House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson replied: “And I can give him, Mr Speaker, the absolute reassurance that in the course of the negotiations, in which I say we would want the entire House or as many as possible to be involved, to take part, we will ensure we have exactly what I think he desires – a zero tariff, zero quota, free trade partnership so that there is maximum and increasing trade between our economies.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “The Prime Minister has returned from Brussels to present a deal that he knows, that we all know is actually worse than Theresa May’s deal, a deal that would see Scotland shafted by this United Kingdom Government, left at an economic disadvantage, with Scotland’s views totally disregarded by this Prime Minister and his Government.

(House of Commons/PA)

He added: “Not a single MP who cares about Scotland’s future should consider supporting the Prime Minister today.”

10.28am

Here’s how politicians have reacted to the statement and Jeremy Corbyn’s response so far.

The Government is saying Northern Ireland is getting a good deal because of preferential access to EU markets. So, why don’t they want the same that for the rest of the UK. — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) October 19, 2019

Why doesn't Corbyn just admit he doesn't want to leave the EU? It's the sheer disingenuous that riles me. #SuperSaturday — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 19, 2019

I know I’m biased, but that was a really excellent speech from @BorisJohnson Unlike Corbyn, he got the tone absolutely right which is so important — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 19, 2019

Not a single mention of “Scotland” ( or “Wales”) in Johnson’s entire #Brexit statement. Says it all. Bluster and bombast that means nothing. None of his pledges can be believed. — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) October 19, 2019

10.20am

Mr Johnson said Mr Corbyn was “wrong” about his claims on environmental and social protection, saying: “This Government, this country will maintain the very highest standards and we will lead in environmental protection and social protection in Europe and across the world.”

(House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson also said: “He talks about trust – this is a right honourable gentleman… who patently does not trust his own party, he doesn’t trust the shadow chancellor.

“Above all he has not been willing to trust the people of this country by granting them the right to adjudicate on him and his policies in a general election.

“He won’t trust the people and he doesn’t trust the people by delivering on the result of their referendum in 2016.

“I suggest in all humility and candour to the House that they should ignore the pleadings of (Mr Corbyn) and vote for an excellent deal that will take this country and take the whole of Europe forward.”

10.14am

Mr Corbyn said: “Voting for a deal today won’t end Brexit, it won’t deliver certainty and the people should have the final say.

“Labour is not prepared to sell out the communities that we represent. We are not prepared to sell out their future and we will not back this sell-out deal.

“This is about our communities now and about our future generations.”

10.11am

Mr Corbyn said: “It’s not a good deal for our country and future generations will feel the impact, it should be voted down today by this House.

“I also totally understand the frustration and the fatigue across the country and in this House, but we simply cannot vote for a deal that is even worse than the one the House rejected three times.”

He added: “Supporting the Government this afternoon would merely fire the starting pistol in a race to the bottom in regulations and standards.”

10.08am

Mr Corbyn said the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal risks “thousands of British jobs”.

He told MPs: “Thousands of British jobs depend on a strong manufacturing sector and a strong manufacturing sector needs markets through fluid supply-chains all across the European Union. A vote for this deal would be a vote to cut manufacturing all across this country.

“This deal would absolutely inevitably lead to a Trump trade deal, forcing the UK to diverge from the highest standards and expose our families once again to chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef.”

The Labour leader said he would not hand the Government a “blank cheque” on workers’ rights and environmental protections.

Mr Corbyn concluded that “voting for a deal today won’t end Brexit. It won’t deliver certainty and the people should have the final say”, adding: “We will not back this sell-out deal.”

10.05am

Responding to Mr Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that “this Government can’t be trusted and these benches will not be duped”.

(House of Commons/PA)

He told the Commons: “(Mr Johnson) has renegotiated the Withdrawal Agreement and made it even worse. He has renegotiated the Political Declaration and made that even worse.”

He bemoaned the lack of an economic impact assessment and accompanying legal advice for the Brexit deal.

Mr Corbyn added Mr Johnson has made “empty promises” on workers’ rights and the environment.