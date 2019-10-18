A woman has been convicted of causing death by careless driving when over the specified drug limit.

Laura Hope was driving her BMW along Eastern Avenue, Southend, on May 21, 2018 when she was in collision with motorcyclist John Hevey.

The 61-year-old died as a result of his injuries on November 20.

Hope, 28, of Coleman Street, Southend, stood trial at Basildon Crown Court on Monday 14 October.

She was convicted by a jury today and is due to be sentenced on November 4.

Mr Hevey, 61, of Sherwood Way, Southend, died at Jacobs Neurological Centre in Sawbridgeworth.

An inquest was opened into his death in December.

Coroner’s officer Jonathan Hall told the court: “John Hevey was involved in a serious road traffic collision on Eastern Avenue in Southend on May 21, and was flown by air ambulance to Royal London Hospital for further treatment.

“He was later transferred to Jacobs Neurological Centre in Sawbridgeworth where he remained for intensive care.

“He was briefly transferred for care to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow before being taken back to Jacobs.

“He sadly died at the centre on November 20.

“A post mortem examination was carried out and the provisional cause of death is pending further investigation.”

Police arrived at the scene of Mr Hevey’s crash at around 1.25pm, where they found the blue BMW’s front bumper had been crushed having hit the central reservation, near to a pedestrian crossing.

Caroline Beasley-Murray adjourned the inquest while the prosecution took place.