Nine cases of measles have been confirmed in Southend.

Southend Council and Public Health England have confirmed the authorities are dealing with nine confirmed cases of measles, still awaiting results of three further suspected measles cases and the authorities say two suspected cases have returned negative results.

Southend Council is continuing to communicate 284 people who were potentially exposed to the virus, to encourage them to find out their immunisation status from their GPs and to book a vaccination appointment if they have not had both MMR jabs already.

The council has given emergency MMR jabs to 34 people since the first case was confirmed.

All centres for adults with learning disabilities that had previously been closed have reopened since Monday October 7.

Residents are not at risk of measles if they have already received two doses of the MMR jab, not been exposed to someone who has the virus, anyone born before 1970 is also likely to be immune because you have probably been exposed to measles already.