A BASILDON man is one of seven to be charged with the murder of a man in Grays.

Seven men have appeared in court on Friday to answer charges of murder in connection with the death of Trevor Cowan on April 18 this year.

Mr Cowan, 35, was taken ill at an address in Parsonage Road and sadly later died in hospital despite the best efforts of paramedics and hospital staff.

Police investigations have established Mr Cowan had been assaulted on the evening of April 12, five days before his death.

Following the launch of the murder probe, more than 40 officers from the Serious Crime Directorate and the Operational Support Group carried out warrants simultaneously at addresses in Tilbury, Grays, and Dagenham in May in connection to his death.

The raids saw a total of five people arrested.

The murder caused shockwaves in the community around Parsonage Road at the time.

Now, seven men have been charged with murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of assault by beating in connection with Mr Cowan's death.

David Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens, Basildon, Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury, Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham, Alfie Livett, 20 of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, and Harry Millington, 27, of Salisbury Road, Grays, Robert Grant, 28, of Townmead Road, London, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The seventh man, Stephen Moloney, 46, of Crow Lane Romford, did not appear but was represented by his counsel.

They are due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 6.