Colchester Chat is back after the international break to talk all things U's...what went wrong at Crawley Town, how has Brandon Comley become a midfield mainstay and will Kem Izzet be a success at Brightlingsea Regent?
Sports reporters Jon Waldron and Matt Plummer and head of content Dom Bowers also discuss:
- Why Colchester United manager John McGreal is fast becoming the "tinkerman" of League 2
- Maldon and Tiptree's big FA Cup clash against Royston Town with the First Round within touching distance
- And why the U's squad had a heart-to-heart on the pitch after their league defeat at Crawley
You can also listen to the podcast on iTunes and Buzzsprout.
