This is the moment that two horses casually trotted down the A127 - sparking long delays for morning drivers.

Part of the road was closed this morning, between the Fairglen Interchange and Pound Lane after several horses were spotted on the carriageway.

The road reopened shortly after 8am but drivers were met with long delays.

On the London bound carriageway, traffic is still slow from Progress Road to the Fairglen Interchange.

Essex Travel tweeted: "UPDATE - A127 RE-OPEN following earlier horses on the carriageway between Fairglen interchange and Pound Lane – eastbound traffic now moving well. Londonbound slow from Progresss Road to Fairglen Interchange – also slow southbound on A130 from Rettendon to Fairglen."