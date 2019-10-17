Drivers are being warned of a completely road closure of part of the A13.

The road will be closed in both directions beneath the A128 junction Orsett Cock roundabout with diversions via the exit slip road, roundabout and entry slip road for the entire weekend from 9pm, today Friday October 18 to 5am on Monday October 21.

A Thurrock Council spokesman said: "A series of A13 weekend closures are needed so that foundations and walls can be built to support the new Orsett Cock roundabout bridges.

"Congestion is likely to be significant on approaches to the closures.

"We advise you to use alternative routes such as the A127 to avoid delays and minimise inconvenience."

Thurrock Council bosses say drivers should not travel through Horndon-on-the-Hill as an alternative to the A13 and the A1013.

The closure is to allow for the next phase of the A13 widening project.

As part of the work, 4 bridges will be replaced, the Orsett Cock roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights will be installed to help manage vehicle flows.

Public bridges will be built and opened before the old bridges are demolished.