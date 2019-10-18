DRIVERS will have to add up to 20 minutes on to their journeys as parts of the

A12 are set to close.

Highways England is carrying out work to improve the surface of the carriageway and replace road markings.

The work is planned to start next Friday, October 25 and will take two weekends to complete.

Highways England said closures will be kept to a minimum.

They said: “In order to minimise the impact on communities and road users, we will only be diverting traffic onto local roads when absolutely necessary.

“Where we do need to close the A12 and divert traffic we will closely consult with the local authority to agree the most appropriate route and timings.”

The A12 will be closed northbound at the junction 27 exit slip road at Spring Lane from 9pm on October 25 to 5am on October 28.

Drivers will face a 20 minute diversion as they will have to continue northbound along the A12 to junction 29 and go via Ipswich Road and the Cowdray Avenue.

The A12 will then be closed northbound between junction 25 at Marks Tey and junction 28 at Colchester Football Stadium from 9pm on October 26 to 5am on October 27.

The road will be closed for about 11 miles.

Drivers will have to leave the A12 at Copford and head down London Road, through Stanway, along Cowdray Avenue and Ipswich Road before re-joining the A12 at junction 29.

It will add about 15 minutes to journeys.

The southbound exit slip road at junction 27 at Spring Lane will then be closed from 9pm on November 1 to 5am on November 4.

For this road closure the diversion will be via Cowdray Avenue and London Road before joining the A12 at Marks Tey.

This diversion is likely to add five minutes to journey times.

Roadworks are also being carried out on the A120 from the Horsley Cross roundabout to Ramsey.

Works started in September and are due to finish on November 18 - they include resurfacing, concrete repairs, and the renewal of road markings.

To continue eastbound along the A120 drivers will take the diversion via Clacton Road, through Mistley and Bradford, before re-joining the A120 at Ramsey.

To continue westbound drivers will go Great Oakley and Weeley before re-joining the A120 at Hare Green.

The A120 closures are from 8pm and 6am on weeknights. There will be a clash with the A12 roadworks next Friday and on November 1.