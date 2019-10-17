A NURSE has been struck off for forging prescriptions for herself as well as other patients.

Elizabeth Elsey, who was a practice nurse at Clayhill Medical Practice, in Southview Road, Vange, was suspended last year for 12 months, but has now been struck off.

In March and May 2015, Ms Elsey accessed her own patients records and inappropriately re-authorised prescriptions for her own medication without GP authorisation.

She then generated prescriptions for herself on a number of occasions from June 2015 to May 2017.

Elsey also accessed patients records and entered clinical and demographic information.

A investigative panel further discovered Ms Elsey had lied when questioned about the number of prescriptions generated in her name.

The National Midwifery Council report states: “The panel concluded that Ms Elsey did not demonstrate an understanding of the impact and consequences of her actions on others involved and the wider profession.

“Because of the lack of remorse, insight, and remediation provided by Ms Elsey into her behaviour, specifically her dishonest conduct, the panel could not be satisfied that there is now a low risk of similar misconduct.”

It added: “The panel determined that it was necessary to take action to prevent Ms Elsey from practising in the future and concluded that the only sanction that would adequately protect the public and serve the public interest was a striking-off order.”

The sanction was effective immediately as of October 10.

Basildon and Brentwood Clinical Commissioning Group, which carried out the initial investigation, was contacted for comment but did not respond by the time the Echo went to print.

Clayhill Medical Practice declined to comment.

Ms Elsey emailed a National Midwifery Council case officer on September 21, 2018, to inform them she was, at that stage, working for BB Healthcare.

In the correspondence, Ms Elsey stated: “They are happy with my work. I have continued with study days and up coming [sic] training and have put all my problems put to good use in helping receptionists and other nurses not to be put in the position I am in.”