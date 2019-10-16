A SPECIAL needs teacher from Southend met Prince Harry and Meghan during a special awards ceremony.

Helen Uludag met with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, where she was recognised in the Outstanding Professional category in the 2019 WellChild Awards.

Awards - Helen Uludag with presenters Radzi Chinyanganya, Gaby Roslin and Ed Chamberlin

Helen, who has taught at Glenwood School in South Benfleet for 16 years, was recognised for her dedication in going the extra mile to help children with learning difficulties and physical and sensory impairment, and was personally commended by Prince Harry and Meghan.

The 54-year-old said: “I was so nervous and overwhelmed, but Harry and Meghan put me right at ease.

“We were introduced and shook hands, and Harry commended me for my work on behalf of WellChild, whom he’s a patron for.

“I talked about how thankful I was to have been nominated by a group of parents from the school – they go through so much as it is looking after their own children, yet they still took time out their busy to lives to nominate me. Harry and Meghan were so charming in return, telling me what I difference I have made to the children’s lives.

“They had this thing about them which made you feel like you had their undivided attention, because they knew what each person had won for, including myself, and were amazing with the kids. Both of them had really done their homework, I was so impressed.”

Helen even bought the Duke and Duchess a personalised gift for their little boy, Archie.

She continued: “I got them a personalised elephant night light which had the name Archie on it.

“They were so grateful and told me that he would really like it.

“It was such an honour to meet them, and I felt we really had a connection, with all of us being so compassionate about helping the children. You could see from the Duke’s speech, he was truly overcome with emotion.

“The whole event was very humbling and was a once in a lifetime opportunity, but the biggest honour was knowing that the parents are proud of me, and that I’m doing something for their children that makes a difference.”