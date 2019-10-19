A NUMBER of restaurants across Essex have been named the best in Britain.

AA Hospitality and Hotel Services has revealed The Restaurant Guide 2020.

The 27th edition of the AA Restaurant Guide includes 2,000 favourites, plus 140 new restaurants which have made it into the guide for the first time this year.

Essex restaurants featuring in the guide include:

The Chophouse in Braintree;

Ranfield's Brasserie in Coggeshall;

Stoke by Nayland Hotel in Colchester;

Church Street Tavern in Colchester;

Cloisters in Colchester; Milsoms in Dedham;

The Sun Inn in Dedham;

La Talbooth in Dedham;

The Bull and Willow Room in Great Totham;

The White Hart in Great Yeldham;

The Pier at Harwich and Harry's Bar in Thorpe-le-Soken.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We are pleased to see the hospitality industry going from strength to strength, with more than 140 new dining destinations being added to The Restaurant Guide 2020.

"The establishments in this year’s guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and impeccable service.”

The guide includes a detailed description of each destination, from opening details and capacity, to whether the restaurant is child friendly, alongside information on the latest chef changes and sample menu prices.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 is available for £16.99 in bookshops and online.