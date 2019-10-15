SOUTHEND United’s negotiations with Henrik Larsson appear to have broken down.

The former Celtic star was expected to be appointed as the next Blues boss this week.

But Larsson – who would have been joined at Roots Hall by Johan Mjallby and Tommy Johnson - has told Sportbladet he will not be coming to Roots Hall.

“I was ready to sit on a plane, fly over and write on,” said Larsson.

“Everything was basically clear and we negotiated intensely with Southend.

“Of course it’s bitter. At the same time I’m well aware of how this business works.”

It is believed Johnson pulled out of the switch after being offered another job.

The Shrimpers have now been without a manager for 39 days following the departure of Kevin Bond.