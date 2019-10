Firefighters rescued a pony after it accidentally fell into a swimming pool in the early hours of the morning.

The pony had managed to wander into the garden of the property unattended.

Crews used a 'skid' to help lift the pony back out of the pool.

The pony has avoided serious injury, but was left in the care of a vet as a precaution.

The incident took place at roughly 5.15am on Coalhill Lane, Chelmsford.