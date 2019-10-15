A GOOD Samaritan who opened up his heart and his house to a homeless family claims he has been locked out since February.

60-year-old Delton Anderson almost became homeless himself after his “friends” became “squatters”.

Delton, who owns a home in Laindon, said: “I’m absolutely devastated.

“It’s a couple with three kids who are now living in my house.

I physically cannot get in. I’d known them for five or six years.

I was helping them out while they found enough money to buy a place of their own. They’d been evicted from their old place.

“After a couple of months I started to ask them if they’d built up enough money. They kept saying soon. They then just locked me out. They’re literally squatting in my house.”

Mr Anderson, who has been living with his daughters in Basildon and Barking since February, claims he has repeatedly asked for help.

He said: “The council said they would help me but nothing came of it.

“The police and the council were working together to remove them until the police cancelled it. The police have told me I can change the locks but that won’t get rid of them.

“I’m so stressed. It is getting ridiculous.”

A spokesman for Basildon Council said: “Since this is a civil matter, the council does not have the power to take any action.

“However, as a gesture of goodwill we have put the owner of the property in contact with the Citizen’s Advice Bureau to begin the legal process, which we understand is ongoing.

“The police have also been to the property several times to assist.”

Essex Police declined to comment.