GOGGLEBOX star George Gilbey has been jailed for three months after he admitted drink-driving.

Gilbey, 35, from St Osyth, who also starred on Celebrity Big Brother, was arrested after staff at a Tesco filling station smelt drink on his breath when he spoke to them.

Gilbey is understood to have run out of fuel for his Vauxhall Astra, so went to Tesco in Harlow and asked about filling up a can.

It was at that point staff realised he appeared to be drunk and called police.

Gilbey was arrested on August 29 after he was breathalysed at nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit.

He was charged with drink driving and appeared before magistrates in Chelmsford on Thursday.

Magistrates heard how breath tests showed he had 98 mcgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 35.

Gilbey admitted the drink-driving charge but was jailed as he was already in trouble after he was convicted of a violent attack on his former partner last year.

He had dodged jail for the earlier assault but magistrates concluded the drink drive offence was aggravated by the fact he was already serving a community punishment.

They jailed him for 12 weeks and banned him from the roads for five years.

His parents, Linda and Pete are starring in the latest series of Gogglebox which started airing last month.

The family were temporarily axed from the show when George took part in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2014 where he made the final.

Last year, he was convicted of throwing a television and trying to strangle his ex-girlfriend in a drunken rage.

Gilbey attacked Gemma Conway at her flat in Twickenham, west London, as their daughter slept upstairs.

The reality TV personality also caused about £400 damage during the tirade after throwing lamps, a television and a baby gate at Ms Conway.

Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard despite his short stint of fame he was in considerable debt.

A spokesman for road safety charity Brake hit out at Gilbey.

He said: “Drink driving is illegal, dangerous and puts lives at risk.

“Mr Gilbey is extremely fortunate no-one was killed or seriously injured by his actions.

“Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking knowingly put the lives of others at risk and should expect to face serious repercussions.”

“We urgently need the Government to amend our drink-driving laws to a zero-tolerance limit making it clear to drivers that not a drop of alcohol is safe behind the wheel.”