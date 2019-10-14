Essex Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to find Matusz Gabryl, 14, who was reported missing from his home in Southend today.

He was reported missing at 9am and his family and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Matusz is 6ft tall, of a slim build and may possibly be wearing a long black coat with a furry hood, black Nike trainers and jeans.

He has no money on him and police believe he is on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southend police station on 101 quoting incident 253 of 14/10. Please call 999 in an emergency.