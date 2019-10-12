ESSEX Police have launched a new campaign raising awareness of hate crime after a spike in incidents last year.

Over the next week, as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week, the force will be talking about different hate crime offences, offering advice on how to report them and signpost to where further support is provided.

Between September 2018 and August 2019 a total of 2,846 hate crime offences were reported, varying from verbal attacks to written and online communication.

This was an increase of 554 reports from the previous year, however Essex Police still believe hate crime is underreported.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We hope that this increase is a step in the right direction, with more victims of hate crime feeling comfortable to talk to us about their experience and, where possible, seek justice.

"Whether you’ve been targeted for your disability, race, religion, sexuality, or because you’re transgender, we want to ensure that you get the support you need.

"If you don’t feel comfortable with reporting hate crime to us in the first instance, you can call the Stop Hate UK hotline on 0800 138 1625.

"You can also visit one of our Hate Incident Reporting Centres and speak to one of our trained Hate Crime Ambassadors.

"Alternatively, you can speak to Victim Support, a national charity who can signpost you to organisations who can help you.

"They can be reached on 0808 1781 694 or you can request support through their website."

If you wish to report hate crime you can submit information online through the True Vision website: www.report-it.org.uk, through Essex Police or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.