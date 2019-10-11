POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to a crash which left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, September 18, in Chelmer Road, Chelmsford.

A female cyclist, who was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500, was initially airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

However she is now understood to be stable in hospital.

Essex Police have identified two schoolgirls who were walking along the road at the time of the collision but they are appealing for further information on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

If you have any information please call our Serious Collisions investigation team on 101 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.