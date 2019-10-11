A REMARKABLE special needs teacher has won a national award and will meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tomorrow to receive her prize.

Helen Uludag, a teacher from South Benfleet, has been named a winner in the prestigious WellChild Awards 2019, and will be presented with her award by Prince Harry and Meghan at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Helen, who has taught children with additional learning needs at Glenwood School, Rushbottom Lane, Benfleet, for 16 years, was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the outstanding professional award.

After many years teaching in mainstream secondary schools, Helen felt she wanted to give back to her community, and so moved into teaching children with learning difficulties and physical and sensory impairment.

Helen is praised by colleagues and parents of the children she teaches for the way she gives her time and energy wholeheartedly to making the lives of the children as fulfilling as possible.

Ms Uludag, told the Echo that she was delighted with her award. The 54-year-old, said: “I’m so overwhelmed.

“I’m so nervous to meet Harry and Meghan. I’ve got to get a good outfit ready.

“I kept it quiet at school because I was so overwhelmed.

“Once they found out they’ve been amazing. It’s great for the school to be recognised.

“When I found out they came to do some filming. Luckily I don’t have to do a speech in front of everyone.”

Helen added: “My teaching is all about individual targets.

“It’s quite a challenge but one I love to do.

“I have to be more creative and I love it here.”

One of the parents who nominated her was Roslyn Peake.

She said: “Helen is an amazing person. She helps my daughter, Madeleine, to live the best life she can and always goes above and beyond to improve things for her. We simply cannot express the difference it has made to our lives and to Maddie’s to have Helen as her teacher.”

The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including outstanding professionals such as Helen.