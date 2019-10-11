A PUPPY who was left with severely damaged legs is recovering well after therapy.

Winnie, an 18-week-old American bulldog, arrived at the RSPCA’s Southend and District Branch in July.

Her front legs were badly bent and she was struggling to walk.

Now, due to physio and hydrotherapy, the pup is doing much better.

Branch animal support worker Kathy Butler said: “When Winnie arrived she had severe knuckling on her forelimbs which left her legs collapsing under her weight.

“Her previous owner had taken her on when she was just five-weeks old but couldn’t cope with her condition and signed her over into our care.

“Winnie, thankfully, wasn’t in any pain but needed urgent help so we arranged examinations and X-rays.

“A specialist referral clinic diagnosed her with a developmental disease where the ligaments or tendons form abnormally and cannot support the joint.

“They gave us a treatment plan and Winnie started hydrotherapy and physiotherapy immediately.”

She went into a specialist foster home and her new family placed her on a specialist diet to help her development.

She needed daily physiotherapy and twice weekly hydrotherapy as rehabilitation.

Ms Butler added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to her amazing foster family, Dick White Referrals and Completely K9 Hydrotherapy and Rehabilitation for their help with Winnie.

“The hydro pool have even agreed to provide Winnie with hydrotherapy free of charge for as long as she needs.

“Hydrotherapy has transformed Winnie’s life and helped us to save money which we can now use for other animals in need.”

The animal charity is searching for a new home for the dog and said her therapy must continue until she’s fully grown.

To find out about Winnie call 07749 175023 or email dogs@rspcaessexsouth.org.uk.