ESSEX Police say they are looking for people with the investigative skills of Coleen Rooney to consider becoming detectives.

The wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney claimed someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account had been leaking stories about her.

She shared how she came to find out about the scheme on social media.

In a tweet, Essex Police suggested those with similar abilities consider joining its fast-track detective scheme.

In a social media post, Mrs Rooney described how she blocked all accounts except Mrs Vardy's from her personal Instagram account, and then posted fake stories to see if they would be picked up by the press.

Mrs Vardy denied the allegation.

Have you read about @ColeenRoo 'detective' work? If you have an investigative mind and want a challenging and rewarding career, put your skills to use but get paid for it! Be a #ForceBehindTheBadge and apply to be a detective on our fast track programme https://t.co/EH0yMcXAVT https://t.co/yN6vv5XucY — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 9, 2019