A DRIVER who tragically died during a car crash is believed to have been driving more than twice the speed limit in the seconds before.

Jake Wilkinson lost control of his Honda Civic before the car rolled striking a telegraph pole and landing in a field in Brock Hill, Runwell.

Crash scene investigators estimate the 21-year-old from Wickford was travelling at about 85mph in a 40mph zone.

The 21-year-old, from Wickford, could not be saved following the crash shortly before 8.45pm on Wednesday, March 20.

His distraught family and fiancee, at the inquest into his death yesterday, heard he died as the result of an accident.

Police and paramedics were unable to save him and a post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of his head injuries.

During the inquest at Essex Coroner’s Court, Chelmsford, Coroner’s Officer Linda Calder said: “On Wednesday March 20 Jake was driving his car along Brock Hill and he lost control and hit a telegraph pole.

“Paramedics attended the scene and confirmed his death and police investigated.

“A post mortem examination at Broomfield Hospital gave a cause of death of head injuries due to a crash.

“Toxicology reports found there was nothing untoward.”

PC Katheryn Burke, who examined the scene, confirmed there was nothing wrong with the car.

She said: “I drove the route at about 28 miles an hour in my car and Jake would have been travelling about three times this speed and exceeding the speed limit.

“The road is in a good condition and there were tyre scuffs on the road where the crash happened.

“The telegraph pole was uprooted and broken in half in the crash.

“There was no physical evidence of any other vehicle being involved in the crash, and there were no drink or drugs in his system and was no evidence that he was using his phone.

“He must have lost control at some stage.

“We believe he was wearing a seatbelt as there was evidence of this.”

PC Burke told the inquest the road is in a rural area with some housing around it but not very many.

Senior Essex Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray offered her sympathies to the grieving family at the hearing.

Mrs Beasley-Murray said: “I am going to record that Jake died as a result of an accident.

“It’s clear he was a much-loved young man with a bright future.

“This is my first opportunity to express sympathy to you on the loss of Jake.

“They are such sad circumstances.”

His family previously paid to tributes to their son.

They said: “Jake, son of Colin and Sharon Wilkinson, fiancée of Leanne Chignell, was sadly taken from us on March 20.

“He brightened the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and was a truly kind and caring man, with a heart of gold.

“Loved by so many and will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.”