A HOMELESS man was told he cannot eat or drink outside Starbucks... despite his food and coffee both being bought in the shop.

A shocking video has gone viral of the incident outside the popular venue in Southend High Street.

Starbucks has apologised and have now launched an urgent probe insisting this does not represent the “environment they strive to create”.

The unnecessary drama unfolded after generous customer, Sajid Kahloon, spotted the homeless man looking for leftover food and decided to buy him a meal.

Sajid bought the man a coffee and a chocolate cake, for £8.45, but when he sat down to eat it a member of staff, alongside a security guard, told him to leave.

In the video, Sajid repeatedly asked: “The food has been bought, it has been paid for, if food is being paid for and he is eating, what is the problem?” Adding: “Is he not human? Let him finish the food then he can leave.”

The incident took place in the outside seated area of Starbucks near the Victoria Shopping centre.

Members of the public were not impressed either.

John Furnell, 44, of Shoebury, said: “Personally I think it’s disgusting, a kind-hearted man bought this homeless man a meal as he was hungry then only to be told to leave, even though the meal was paid for? I would love to know the manager’s views on this. I sometimes don’t shave for a couple of weeks, I’m glad I don’t drink coffee as not sure I would get served.”

A spokesman for Starbucks said: “The interaction on video is not indicative of the environment we strive to create. We are looking into the circumstances surrounding this customer’s experience and will take appropriate action to ensure our stores remain welcoming places for everyone.

“We want every customer to have a positive experience, and we apologise that we did not meet that expectation in this instance.”