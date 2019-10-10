YOU might not like the colour, but don't worry - nobody will see you anyway.

From today six Poundland stores will be offering customers a world-first as part of the retailer’s extensive Halloween range – an invisibility cloak. The cloaks are on offer to shoppers in Leeds, London, Salford, Bristol, Newcastle, and Birmingham, if they can be found, from 10am this morning.

Check out our video review here

The new cloaks, which come in an extensive range of unisex sizes, will also have an invisible price as they’ll be completely free of charge, including the hanger - because you can’t have a crumpled cloak.

“We intended to trial this item last year, but couldn’t find it in the distribution centre,” said Poundland’s trading director Tim Bettley. “But now we’ve found it, we think our customers will see the value, if not the cloak.”

The Invisibility Cloak is part of Poundland’s biggest ever Halloween range, featuring over 270 different products available now in all stores across the country from just £1. The extensive range includes Halloween essentials like the Skull Tealight Holder, Trick or Treat Loot Bags (and the loot to go in them), Pumpkin Candy Buckets and Halloween Rubber Ducks – the Mother’s Day favourite with a spooky twist.

Poundland has also introduced See, Speak, Hear No Evil Skulls, Halloween signs and a full range of make-up to create spooky looks from ghosts to devils. For those wizards who want to be seen this year, the range also includes a wand and some glasses reminiscent of the nation’s favourite.