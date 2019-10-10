AN MP has called for more to be done to protect prisoners after a violent video emerged of a knife robber from Basildon being beaten in Chelmsford Prison.

Joshua Celikten, who is serving three-and-a-half years for a series of knife crimes, was punched, slapped and kicked on the illegal video-taken on mobile phone by fellow inmates.

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, labelled the video 'appalling'.

He said: “It’s outrageous, absolutely outrageous.

“This should not be allowed to happen.

“No matter what the rights and wrongs of what Joshua did, this shouldn’t happen to anyone.

“It shows that there are issues at Chelmsford Prison.”

Celitken admitted robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage, and threatening a person with a blade in a public place, on September 24.

Mr Metcalfe also stated that the new security due for prisons will be welcomed, but needs to be monitored. The MP added: “It shows we must do more.

“It’s another demonstration of mobile phones and contraband getting in.

“Everything we do, criminals will always find a way round it.

“This means that everything must always be under review.

“Prisons need to be made safe and secure.”

Celitken's attackers, who appear to be a group of three, abuse, humiliate and attack the 19-year-old, formerly of Ryedene Place, Basildon.

The Ministry of Justice told the Echo they are working with Twitter to attempt to remove the video, which has already been viewed thousands of times.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: “This behaviour will never be tolerated.

“It is one of the reasons why we are spending an extra £100 million on cutting-edge technology to detect and block mobile phones, and crack down on those who are violent in prison.”