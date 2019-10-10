SOUTHEND Airport is set to play a major role in the distribution of goods across Europe thanks to a new partnership – believed to be with Amazon.

The airport announced yesterday that a service would launch this month providing “facilities and expertise” to support the import and export of goods.

The announcement welcomed a partnership with a “global logistics customer”, but did not name the business.

The Echo contacted both Southend Airport and Amazon in relation to a proposed partnership, with both firms declining to comment but not denying the link.

However since then an announcement has been made to the Stock Exchange about a partnership between the airport and a logistics giant.

It is believed the partnership will see dedicated Amazon cargo flights travel across Europe from Southend.

Warwick Brady, CEO of Stobart Group, the airport’s parent company, said: “The agreement will enable us to further diversify and add a new revenue stream for London Southend Airport and Stobart Aviation Services, and is expected to contribute towards Stobart Group’s underlying earnings.”

It is believed that parcels will be transferred to Southend Airport from the distribution centres in both Basildon and Tilbury, with parcels then prepared for flight at the airport.

A spokesman for Stobart added: “Stobart Group is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with a global logistics customer to provide facilities and expertise to support the import and export of goods at London Southend Airport.

“The initial two-year agreement will see Stobart provide runway access and import/export facilities by converting existing hangarage on the north side of the runway, away from the south side-based commercial passenger operations. Operations will begin late this month after the deal was agreed.”