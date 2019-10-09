A man accused of murdering a former RAF servicewoman has appeared in court.

Brian Manship, 37, allegedly killed mother-of-two Sarah Hassall, 38, in Pontypridd, South Wales.

Manship, who grew up and lived in Chelmsford, wore a black camouflage hoodie when he appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court today.

He spoke only to confirmed his name and age.

He also confirmed his address as Llys Graig Y Wion, a row of terraced houses where Ms Hassall was found on Sunday morning.

Glyn Spilsbury, defending Manship, told the court the case was a "sad state of affairs", after confirming his client would be remanded in custody.

Manship will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms Hassall had previously served with both the RAF and the Royal Engineers for 14 years, and was living in Wales having grown up in Chelmsford.

In tribute on Tuesday, a family member said: "Her career was dominated by her commitment to mountain search and rescue - Sarah represented her units at both rock climbing competitions and competitive running.

"Sarah left the Army in 2010 to embark on, and excel at, even greater challenges, raising two young boys, Owain and Evan.

"Sarah was my best friend and touched many more lives along the way.

"We all now mourn her passing, grateful for the short time we had in her company."