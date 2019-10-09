A three-storey town house has been destroyed by a fire.

Five fire crews rushed to the incident just before 4pm yesterday at the property in Seymour Road, Tilbury.

The firefighters found the property, which is part of a row of five, was completely on fire.

The crews reported at 4.45pm, that they were working hard to contain the fire and prevent further damage to the neighbouring properties.

At 5.30pm, the officer in charge reported that the fire was under control. Crews were extinguishing hotspots within the building.

At 6.30pm, the officer in charge advised that the fire was extinguished. Crews remained at the scene for some time to monitor the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place in daylight hours, once the scene has fully cooled.