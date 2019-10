POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from Chelmsford.

Jarred Chittock, 31, was last seen on Sunday (October 6) at around 4pm, wearing a long sleeved dark blue Ellesse top with white stripes down the sleeves and dark jogging bottoms.

At the time he had three bags including a blue duffle bag and Adidas rucksack. He may be sleeping rough and has access to a Peugeot 206.

Anyone who has seen Jarred is asked to call Essex Police on 101.