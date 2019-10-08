TWO people have been charged in connection with a series of vehicle break ins in Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead.

Essex Police are investigating 19 offences of theft from a vehicle which took place between September 1 and September 3.

Katie Hayes, 33, of Pollards Villas, Bardfield Saling, and 24 year-old Jason Connors, of Tamar Way, Slough, were arrested on Friday (October 4).

Hayes has been charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle, while Connors has been charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle, two counts of driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen, and driving while disqualified.

The pair both appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 5).

They are next due to appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 1.

A 27 year-old man from Slough, has also been arrested in connection with the investigation, and is on bail until December 2.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Officers investigating the thefts have recovered a significant amount of property believed to have been stolen during these incidents and are keen to return them to their owners.

"If you had your vehicle broken into and had property stolen please call Braintree CID on 101."