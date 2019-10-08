A MAN aged in his eighties has suffered "life-threatening injuries" outside a Rochford primary school.

The man, reportedly hit on a zebra crossing on Ashingdon Road, is currently in hospital after the crash, outside St Theresa's Catholic School

Ashingdon Road is currently closed.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "We are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Ashingdon Road, Rochford.

"We were called at 6.50am this morning, Tuesday 8 October, to reports that an elderly man and a Renault Clio had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, may have suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

"No arrests have been made and the driver of the Clio, a local man in his 30s, is assisting with our enquiries.

"The road remains closed for the time being and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes where possible.

"Anyone with information, dash cam or relevant CCTV is asked to call 101 quoting the incident number 153 of 8 October."

A spokesperson from the Essex and Herts ambulance service, said: "We were called today at 6.46am to reports of a collision on Ashingdon Road, Rochford.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and two ambulances.

"One man was taken to Southend University Hospital for further care.”

The incident was cleared, with the road re-opening at 2.30pm this afternoon.