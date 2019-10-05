A WORRIED sister has put out an appeal to find her 14-year-old brother who has gone missing from his Canvey home.

On Facebook, Emma Wade told how brother Adam Havis had disappeared last night.

The post reads: "If anyone on the island, or surrounding areas, has seen my brother Adam Havis please get in contact with me, my sister Lucy Havis or Essex Police as he is missing.

"He is 14-years-old, last seen around Canvey Island Town Centre about 6pm yesterday (October 4)."

The post has been shared across a number of Facebook groups more than 2,000 times, including Essex Crime Page who quote the police reference number 04102019/1073.

If you know where Adam is call police on 101.