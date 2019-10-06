IT can be a worry, in fact a big worry, on Christmas Day... will there be enough pigs-in-blankets to go round?

Well fret not this year.

Aldi bosses have revealed they will be selling a TWO-METRE long version of everyone's festive favourite. That's a whopping six foot, five inches!

Priced at £4.99, store bosses don't expect the meaty beasts to be on the shelves long.

A spokesman said: "Once they’re gone they’re gone.

"They’re Red Tractor approved, so you can rest assured knowing you and your dinner guests are getting the best quality meat this Christmas."

Shoppers can find them instore from December 5...