Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Chelmsford are releasing an e-fit of a man they want to trace.

It was reported one man was seen leaving an address in Partridge Avenue at around 1.15pm on September 25 and then seen running towards Patching Hall Lane along with three other men.

The man pictured is described white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8ins tall, of large build with short ginger hair on the sides which was long on top. He was described as wearing black trousers, a black canvas bomber jacket and a white baseball cap.

One of the other men is described as white, in his early 20s, with short, dark hair and around 5ft 5ins tall.

Another has been described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, and with short, dark hair.

The fourth man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 7ins tall, and also with short, dark hair.

If you recognise the man pictured or any of the other men, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/153475/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.