Health bosses have confirmed three cases of measles after an outbreak.

Southend Council and Public Health England have confirmed the authorties are still waiting on results for the remaining five suspected cases.

There are no new suspected cases and the authorities are continuing to trace people who may have been exposed to the measles virus by coming into contact with the three confirmed and five suspected cases.

A council spokesman said: "We have given MMR jabs to 50 clients, staff and service users of Project 49 who may have been exposed – a further 37 were found to already be immune. We are still making enquiries in regards to immunity for a further 62 cases.

"64 people have called Southend’s public information line All centres that have been closed this week have been advised by Southend-on-Sea Borough Council to re-open from Monday, under guidance from Public Health England."

Council bosses say Project 49 will reopen with a limited programme and those unable to attend due to the current situation will be contacted directly.

The public information line opened yesterday has taken 64 calls and will reopen on Monday morning at 8am. The number is 01702 837890.

The council spokesman added: "The Council would like to thank the Southend CCG and EPUT for supporting the co-ordination and vaccination programme.

"A reminder that you are not at risk of measles if you have already received the MMR jab, you have not been exposed to someone who has the virus If you were born before 1970, you are also likely to be immune because you have probably been exposed to measles already."

For information can be found at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/measles/