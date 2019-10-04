A CAMPAIGN aims to share fire safety tips to keep homes safe.

As part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Home Safety Week campaign, Essex County Fire and Service will be sharing tips and encouraging homeowners to test their smoke alarms.

It will run until next Wednesday, October 9.

Home Safety Operations Manager Kieron Moir said: “The best way you can protect you and your family from the first sign of fire is to have a working smoke alarm in every level of your home.

“We want everyone in Essex to live safe and well and we offer free home safety visits to all Essex residents.

“If you want us to come and fit smoke alarms for you or talk to you about ways to better protect your home, then please book a free visit.”

For details, visit essex-fire.gov.uk.