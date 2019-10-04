DRIVERS are being reminded a section of the A13 will be compeltely closed for the whole of this weekend.

A section of the road, beneath the Orsett Cock roundabout, will be closed from 9pm tonight until 5am on Monday morning.

The closure is to allow for the next phase of the A13 widening project and will be repeated over the following two weekends.

Traffic will be diverted via the exit slip roads onto the Orsett Cock roundabout and back onto the A13 via the entry slip roads.

Delays are expected and all non-local traffic is being urged to avoid the A13 during the closure.

Thurrock Council bosses suggest using alternative routes such as the A130, A127 and M25.

Measures are being put in place to help keep local traffic on the move, including the closure of Buckingham Hill Road, Linford, and Orsett Road, in Horndon, as well as the implementation of a temporary one way system in Gordon Road and Victoria Road, in Horndon, during the A13 closure.

Mark Coxshall, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "Following issues highlighted by the recent weekend closures we have put a number of measures in place to help keep traffic moving while ensuring these significant works can be completed safely.

"Thurrock Council and our partners are constantly reviewing the process and taking proactive steps to help improve traffic flow and reduce disruption for local residents."

Buckingham Hill Road will also be closed in both directions between Linford Household Waste and Recycling Centre and the A1013 Stanford Road to enable traffic on this route to flow more freely.

Linford Household Waste and Recycling Centre will be open as normal but visitors must access it from the Linford end, and not via Stanford Road.