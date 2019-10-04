A DRUG dealer, involved in the supply of the Class A drug crack cocaine, has been jailed for seven years.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how officers from the North Operation Raptor team were patrolling in the Melbourne area of Chelmsford on Tuesday May 14, when they became suspicious of a blue BMW.

After watching the car for some time as it drove around various parts of Chelmsford, officers approached. One man ran from the car but inside officers found Andrew Blair-Hutchinson, 29.

Blair-Hutchinson was found with two mobiles phones linking him to the supply of Class A drugs.

A search of the car also uncovered cash concealed in the gear stick centre console and in the arm rest.

Blair-Hutchinson of Ramulis Drive in Hayes, Middlesex was arrested and charged with possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

He was found guilty following the conclusion of a trial on Thursday October 3 and was jailed for seven years.

Following the sentencing investigating officer PC Sarah Brunt of the North Operation Raptor team said: “It was quite clear from the evidence we found on Blair-Hutchinson that he was involved in the supply of crack cocaine on the streets of Chelmsford.

“However unfortunately for him Operation Raptor caught up with him and, fortunately for us and the community of Chelmsford, he is now behind bars for a considerable amount of time.”