A MAN has admitted dousing eight police officers with petrol at the end of a police chase from Canvey to Basildon.

Justin Jackson has admitted eight counts of administering a noxious substance so as to endanger life at Basildon Crown Court.

The attack happened in Ward Close, Laindon, where police had attempted to arrest a youth riding a motorbike which had been stolen from a vigil on Canvey.

A large police presence descended on the road with officers in a stand-off with residents as scores gathered on a green in the centre of the housing estate.

When officers tried to arrest the youth at a block of flats, Jackson threw petrol in their faces.

The 28-year-old, of Ward Close, Laindon, was later arrested and initially charged with seven attempts to cause grievous bodily harm.

A hearing took place on September 23, which attempted to have the case dismissed, but this was unsuccessful and Jackson then admitted the eight counts of throwing noxious substance.

His actions were described as a “despicable act of violence” by Steve Taylor, chairman of the Essex Police Federation.

The incident took place on May 5 and pleas were entered on September 24.

Jackson will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Monday.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on August 16, a 17 year-old boy, the driver of the motorbike, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined for dangerous driving.

A woman is due to stand trial on the same day charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident.

She denies all involvement.