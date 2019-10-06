THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out.
Here is some of what you can expect this week:
Aldi
On Sunday the aisle will feature car essentials and home goods.
You can grab a carbon monoxide detector for £12.99 or a smoke alarm for £5.99.
Car windscreen washer is £1.99 and a padlock and cable £5.99.
There is also a colour surveillance camera for £19.99, a digital electronic safe for £22.99 and heatable car cushion for £9.99.
For more visit www.aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
The Middle of Lidl focuses on clothing and home essentials.
A five pack of underwear costs £4.99 for women and £5.99 for men, seven packs of socks are £5.99 and Esmara jeans cost £9.99.
There is also a ladies jumper for £7.99, a dress for £7.99 and leggings for £3.99.
You can grab a wall clock for £7.99, microwaveable containers for £3.49 and a photo frame for £3.99.
Big items include a cordless vacuum for £79.99 and a king sized air bed for £39.99.
For more visit www.lidl.co.uk.
