THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out.

Here is some of what you can expect this week:

Aldi

On Sunday the aisle will feature car essentials and home goods.

You can grab a carbon monoxide detector for £12.99 or a smoke alarm for £5.99.

Car windscreen washer is £1.99 and a padlock and cable £5.99.

There is also a colour surveillance camera for £19.99, a digital electronic safe for £22.99 and heatable car cushion for £9.99.

For more visit www.aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

The Middle of Lidl focuses on clothing and home essentials.

A five pack of underwear costs £4.99 for women and £5.99 for men, seven packs of socks are £5.99 and Esmara jeans cost £9.99.

There is also a ladies jumper for £7.99, a dress for £7.99 and leggings for £3.99.

You can grab a wall clock for £7.99, microwaveable containers for £3.49 and a photo frame for £3.99.

Big items include a cordless vacuum for £79.99 and a king sized air bed for £39.99.

For more visit www.lidl.co.uk.