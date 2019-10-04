Essex is set for a soggy Sunday after a yellow weather warning for heavy rain was issued.
The Met Office has put the warning in force for much of the eastern part of the UK between midnight and 6pm on Sunday.
The warning said: "Heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places on Sunday.
"What to expect:
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely."
