Talented residents are being urged to join auditions for a popular TV show.

Britain’s Got Talent is back and on the search for the show's next winner in Colchester.

Auditions will be taking place on Sunday October 13 at The Lion Walk Shopping Centre between 10am and 4pm.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

For more information on how to apply please visit ITV.com/talent.