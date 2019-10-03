One case of measles has been confirmed along with seven suspected cases, after serious fears of an outbreak.

A public information telephone line has been set up by Southend Council’s public health team, as it has been confirmed the council and Public Health England are dealing with one confirmed and a further seven suspected cases of measles in Southend.

Members of the public can call 01702 837890 and speak to clinically trained staff if they have any queries or concerns about the current situation that cannot be answered by visiting www.nhs.uk

The line is open from Midday today until 6pm and then from 8am to 6pm on Friday.

Anyone who is unsure about up-to-date with measles vaccinations, you should contact your GP, who will hold this information.