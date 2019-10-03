FIVE people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after suspected brothels were raided across Essex.

Essex Police executed warrants at several properties believed to be brothels on Wednesday.

The police attended addresses in Brentwood, Basildon, Colchester, Southend, and London during the night.

In addition to arrests being made, three people were taken into safe care.

The arrests made were a 39-year-old woman from Southend and a 53-year-old woman from Basildon, a 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Poplar and a 47-year-old man from Finsbury Park.

They remain in custody for questioning.