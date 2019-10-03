AN AIRPORT shuttle service has gone bust.

An administration company acting on behalf of The Gatwick Flyer informed some of its customers by email the day before they were due to travel.

The correspondence stated: "Acting on behalf of Gatwick Flyer Ltd we are advised to inform you as of October 2 2019 at 5pm the company has ceased trading.

"Your booking with the Gatwick Flyer is no longer valid and you will need to make alternative arrangements.

"For refunds and queries please contact the administrator - the contact information can be found below."

The Gatwick Flyer has been trading since 1987, offering a pick-up service via mini bus, from homes in south Essex, London and Kent, to Gatwick, Stansted, or more recently Heathrow and Southend Airport.

The company's website appears to still be running with no official announcement having been made.