A MAN has admitted lying about an attack by two teenagers with a knife.

Christopher Wiseman, 38, of Mitchell Avenue, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today and admitted committing an act with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

On September 24, it was reported that around 10am, a man had been injured when he has attempted to defend himself from two teenagers who attacked him with a knife on Cusack Road, Chelmsford.

After a thorough investigation, two 17-year-old boys from Chelmsford arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and a 15-year-old boy also from Chelmsford, arrested on suspicion causing grievous bodily harm, were released without charge.

Christopher Wiseman was subsequently charged with committing an act with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to be sentenced on October 23.