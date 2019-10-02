SOUTHEND Council bosses have announced a suspected outbreak of measles.

The council is working with Public Health England (PHE) experts regarding the suspected measles outbreak.

It is thought to involve eight people, all of whom attend local day services for people with learning disabilities.

Anyone who may have been direcly exposed to the suspected outbreak will be offered the MMR vaccination, if they are not already immunised.

A council spokesman said: "Collectively, we are adopting a precautionary approach to this situation to help interrupt any potential further spread.

"As an immediate priority, and alongside our colleagues at the CCG and Southend Care (who run day services for people with learning disabilities), we are identifying and contacting those people who may have been directly exposed and are offering those people MMR vaccinations if they are not already immunised.

"At this time, we expect this offer will be made to approximately 200 people."

The spokesman added: "Southend Care have closed Project 49, in Alexandra Street, for the rest of the week, and we have advised a small number of other day services in the area to close today, as a precautionary measure."

Although it is only a suspected outbreak at this stage, the council is taking the approach because of: