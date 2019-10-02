A man will appear at court today charged with making a bomb hoax.

Wayne Kavanagh, 28, of Derek Gardens in Southend will appear at the town's Magistrates Court today, October 2.

This follows reports of a disturbance at a block of flats in Sherwood Way on Monday, which saw a 10 hour stand off between a man and police.

During the stand off, the area was in “lockdown”, as police cordoned off surrounding streets and ushered people away.

Police warned that residents in the flats should find somewhere else to spend the evening.